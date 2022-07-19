Lucas Oil partners with Central Indiana Police Foundation

The partnership, which was formed several weeks ago, has already made a big impact on central Indiana's police departments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil is expanding beyond its facilities and into the community by partnering with the Central Indiana Police Foundation for the next three years.

Lucas Oil has donated gun oil to 70 police departments across central Indiana, which will be used to help the longevity of officers' guns.

On top of that, Lucas Oil has helped assemble and donate more than 170 trauma kits that ride along with officers on duty.

According to the Central Indiana Police Foundation, these kits are instrumental for saving lives, such as during the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis in 2021.

"Six kits were used. Six tourniquets were used [during the FedEx mass shooting]," Central Indiana Police Foundation's Lisa Rolling said. "The main officer in charge stopped in and said, 'Hey, can we get six tourniquets to replace it?' and I'm like, Absolutely.' All six tourniquets were used to save lives that day, and there were a couple folks, had they not been treated, they definitely wouldn't have made it."

The Central Indiana Police Foundation said each kit costs around $100 to assemble with supplies, so this partnership will help cut the cost needed from police to supply for its officers.

Lucas Oil also hopes to help police hold community events over the next three years to build community relations with officers.