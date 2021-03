Those interested can visit any Lowe's on Wednesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for open interviews.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lowe's is bringing 1,000 jobs to central Indiana.

The home improvement retail company is looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

Those interested can visit any Lowe's on Wednesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for open interviews.

