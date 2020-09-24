2 officers shot in downtown Louisville, MetroSafe reports

MetroSafe confirmed multiple reports of LMPD officers shot Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least two Louisville police officers were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night, MetroSafe reported.

A shooting was first reported during a livestream on LMPD's Facebook page. An officer can be heard saying "Officer down" and "Take cover" near the intersection of Brooks St. and E. Broadway. The stream ended abruptly.

LMPD confirmed at least one officer was shot. MetroSafe confirmed the report, saying there are reports that a second officer was shot.

FBI Louisville said a SWAT team responded to the scene and will assist LMPD in its investigation.

Protests started throughout Louisville after the Jefferson County grand jury indicted former officer Brett Hankison for three counts of wanton endangerment after his shots fired into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

WHAS11 has a crew heading to University of Louisville Hospital and will update with more information when it is provided.

