Local News

Logansport native among U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan airport attack

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone.
Credit: AP
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — One of the U.S. Marines killed in Thursday's bombing at an Afghanistan airport is from Logansport.

Our partners at the Pharos-Tribune report Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone. Thirteen U.S. service members and as many as 169 Afghans were killed.

Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017, the newspaper reported.

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin shared the news on Facebook Friday evening, though he didn't identify Sanchez by name.

"This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him. Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others," Martin wrote.

The mayor called for unity in the wake of the attack.

"The battle we face is against evil, not against one another. The only way in which we will prevail and bring to justice, those who continue to rob these young heroes of their futures, is if we do it together," he wrote. "The more we continue to be divided, the easier it will be to do us harm."

    

