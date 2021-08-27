Logansport native among U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan airport attack

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — One of the U.S. Marines killed in Thursday's bombing at an Afghanistan airport is from Logansport.

Our partners at the Pharos-Tribune report Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was aiding the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone. Thirteen U.S. service members and as many as 169 Afghans were killed.

Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017, the newspaper reported.

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin shared the news on Facebook Friday evening, though he didn't identify Sanchez by name.

"This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him. Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others," Martin wrote.

The mayor called for unity in the wake of the attack.