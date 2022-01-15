Local, state and international leaders react to ongoing hostage situation at North Texas synagogue

"I’m praying for the congregants in Colleyville. No one should have to fear something like this may happen in their place of worship," U.S. Rep. Colin Allred said.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Amid an ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, local, state and international leaders are reacting to the incident as it unfolds. A White House official has also confirmed that the White House is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation.

Colleyville police said Saturday morning that SWAT officers were conducting operations at Congregation Beth Israel in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI also responded to the scene.

The Associated Press and ABC News report that there are believed to be at least four hostages and the hostage-taker involved. In an update just before 6:30 p.m., Colleyville police said one hostage was released unharmed but further details were not immediately made available.

As the situation continues to unfold, leaders are asking the public to keep those all those involved in their thoughts and prayers.

Gov. Greg Abbott

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the scene of the tense hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas.



They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome.



They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome.

I continue to monitor the situation through DPS.

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)

Join me in praying for safety and quick resolution for all involved in #Colleyville today. I'm monitoring the situation, speaking with officials, and will update when we know more.

Colleyville is in U.S. Rep. Van Duyne's district. She spoke to WFAA about her office monitoring the situation.

"[Authorities] are going to continue to negotiate as long as possible. They just want nothing but those four hostages released. They're going to do everything they can to make sure that happens and ends in a peaceful situation," she said.

"We've reached out to local officials, federal officials, letting them know that our office is available for help at any point in time."

Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley

My wife and I are joining so many of you in praying for the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel and their families. May God guide the law enforcement at the scene and provide a peaceful resolution.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Praying for our neighbors and law enforcement officers in Colleyville.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32)

I'm praying for the congregants in Colleyville. No one should have to fear something like this may happen in their place of worship.

Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn

Prayers for the hostages taken at Congregation Beth Israel including Rabbi - @ColleyvillePD SWAT & @FBIDallas are on the scene.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Just briefed on the situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville by the DHS Secretary, and I will continue to monitor. Please pray for the hostages inside and law enforcement on the scene.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

I am continuing to closely monitor the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel. I just finished a briefing with federal law enforcement and will be speaking to Jewish community leaders throughout the evening.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Please join me in prayer for a peaceful resolution to the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, and for the Jewish community. Violence against worshippers of any faith is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated in Texas.

State Rep. Craig Goldman (Tarrant County)

Please join me in prayer for the safety of Rabbi Charlie and all the congregants at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

Former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke

Sending strength to Colleyville as another Texas community is tragically targeted by a gunman.



If you’re in the area, please heed the warnings of local officials and avoid the vicinity around the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.



You can find updates in this thread. https://t.co/oWKGBeAcGf — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 15, 2022

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

I am closely monitoring the Texas SWAT operation at a Dallas area synagogue today.



My office stands ready to assist the @ColleyvillePD. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 15, 2022

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33)

I am closely monitoring the unfolding hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. I know the Rabbi and his wife Adena very well. I'm praying for his safety and his congregants, and hope that this situation is resolved soon.

American Jewish Committee

We are deeply concerned by reports of a hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the local Jewish community at this time.



We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) January 15, 2022

