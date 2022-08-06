Indy youth group hosting free carnival for LGBTQ youth

Indiana Youth Group, also known as IYG, is hosting a carnival for ages 12 to 20 where the organization will serve food and host games and activities.

INDIANAPOLIS — An organization with more than 35 years of experience is celebrating LGBTQ youth during the first full week of Pride Month with a free event Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana Youth Group, also known as IYG, is hosting a carnival, where the organization will serve food and host games and activities.

Organizers say this event is only for youth ages 12 to 20 years old.

"You don't have to be an IYG youth," said executive director Belinda Drake. "We see this as an opportunity to welcome all LGBTQ youth across the state, maybe the country, who knows!"

Indiana Youth Group was founded to be a safe space for LGBTQ youth and is geared toward improving the lives of those children.

"Ultimately everything we do is just to help reduce those suicide rates amongst LGBTQ youth and young adults," said Drake.

Some of the services include case management, housing, clothing supplies, and even a food pantry.

Drake says IYG is also able to provide hot meals in the evenings.

"One of the most important programs we've been able to start since I've been here has been the new counseling program which is called HUGS," said Drake. "It's an acronym for Help Us Grow Stronger, and that was actually made possible by our friends at the Colts Foundation."

Drake says Wednesday's carnival is thanks to a partnership with Indy Pride.

"One cool thing that we are doing this year is we are going to have a youth-led drag show from 4 to 5," said Drake. "About 10 or so youth will perform in front of their peers and just get to be their full, authentic selves. We try to include youth voice in everything that we do here at IYG, and this is something that they have been really excited to be a part of this year."

Drake said there is no need to register in advance for the carnival. It runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at IYG's location at 3733 N. Meridian Street.

Drake said volunteers are the backbone of the organization, especially when it comes to events like the youth carnival.