Kokomo World War II veteran gets surprise parade for his 95th birthday

KOKOMO, Ind. — The city of Kokomo celebrated the 95th birthday of a World War II veteran with a parade on Monday.

The parade of police cars, fire trucks and other vehicles carrying American flags passed by Milt Brown's home on the city's south side, our partners at the Kokomo Tribune reported. Members of the IU-Kokomo choir stopped by to sing "Happy Birthday" and members of the VFW and other military organizations also paid tribute.

"This is going to put a smile on a WWII veteran’s face," VFW Post 1152 Commander John Meeks told the Tribune before the parade. "I flat guarantee you that, and it’s just so neat to be able to do that. I hope it’s one of the best birthdays he’s ever had.”

Brown served in the U.S. Navy during the war. The military presented him with an American flag as a birthday gift during Monday's festivities.

“I like being able to help out these guys that served in the past,” said U.S. Navy Culinary Spec. 2nd Class Zhane Smith. "My grandpa served. His dad served. So it's just one of those things that you kind of honor the people, because I feel like they had it a lot harder than I do now. They went through a lot more and saw a lot more."

Brown said he wasn't expecting such a big celebration for his birthday, but he enjoyed the festivities nonetheless.