Mackenzie Scott donates $25 million to United Way of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana has received the largest donation in its history — a $25 million gift from McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The organization said the generous donation will benefit ongoing work to improve the education, health and financial stability of central Indiana residents, meet their basic needs and advance equity and opportunity in the six counties the organization serves.

In December, Scott announced she had donated more than $4 billion to charities since July. United Way of Central Indiana was one of 384 organizations that received a gift from her.

"United Way of Central Indiana is truly honored to be among the 384 organizations chosen to receive a gift. With so many in our community reeling from the health and economic effects of the pandemic, recovery will not come overnight," said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO, United Way of Central Indiana.

Scott used a team to help her identify organizations "with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital."

A total of four Indiana organizations received donations from Scott:

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana

United Way of Central Indiana

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

YWCA North Central Indiana