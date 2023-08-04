IU Health reports data breach involving vendor

TMG Health, the claims processor for IU Health, discovered a data security breach involving member's personal information.

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health has announced that its third-party claims processor has experienced a "data security incident."

TMG Health, which processes insurance claims for IU Health, says that they have discovered a security vulnerability in their MOVEit Transfer software.

IU Health Plans were notified of the incident on June 22 and immediately began an internal investigation. They discovered that an unauthorized party had downloaded data that included member names, member identification numbers, effective dates of plans and, in some instances, banking account and routing numbers.

Affected members were notified on Aug. 4 and TMG will provide free credit monitoring to anyone who was affected in the breach.

TMG has enacted improved security measures to prevent any reoccurrence of this issue.

IU Health Plans wants members to know that they can call 1-888-727-2311 if they have any questions or visit the TMG website.