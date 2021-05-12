IU Health Bloomington celebrates birth of first baby at new hospital

Parents Naomi and Miguel Ramirez welcomed their child Nahla into the world shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU Health Bloomington announced on Sunday the birth of the first baby at their new hospital.

Parents Naomi and Miguel Ramirez welcomed their child Nahla into the world shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The hospital said the baby and new mother are both doing well.

It’s a girl! Nahla Ximena Ramirez, the first baby born at the new IU Health Bloomington, was delivered at 11:15 a.m.... Posted by IU Health Bloomington on Sunday, December 5, 2021

"We are excited to welcome the first newborn that was delivered at the new IU Health Bloomington," IU Health South Central Region President Brian Shockney said. "It was an exciting time and I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with the newborn and her parents. I wish them all the best!"