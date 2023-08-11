No foul play suspect in inmate's death at Johnson County Jail, according to sheriff's office

Corrections officers found an unconscious inmate in their cell Friday, Aug. 11 around 9:30 a.m.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed an inmate died at the Johnson County Jail Friday morning.

Corrections officers found an unconscious inmate in their cell Aug. 11 around 9:30 a.m. The Johnson County Coroner's Office identified the inmate as 31-year-old Leomeir V. Kennedy, of Vancouver, Washington.

The coroner said officers found Kennedy in cardiac arrest and immediately performed CPR on him. The Franklin Fire Department and EMS team responded as well, but medics pronounced Kennedy dead at the jail.

According to the sheriff's office, no foul play is suspected in Kennedy's death.

A death investigation is ongoing, and the coroner has scheduled an autopsy and toxicology test.