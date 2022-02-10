Thriving Schools Challenge expands outside of Indianapolis

Danville Middle School will get $5,000 in funding to help with up to three new projects to help it become more environmentally friendly.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Thriving Schools Challenge is now expanding across the state.

Earth Charter Indiana first brought the program to dozens of schools across Indianapolis as part of an effort to help schools go green. It's paid for through a federal grant awarded to Earth Charter Indiana last year.

This year's Selected schools include one outside of Indy: Danville Middle School. It will get $5,000 in funding to help with up to three new projects.

"It will help address food deserts in underserved communities. It will cultivate youth leadership and it will encourage and provide for school gardens year round," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Student involvement in the program is mandatory.