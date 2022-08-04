Indianapolis ventriloquist advances to live shows on 'America's Got Talent'

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — The auditions are over, and it's time for "America's Got Talent" to go live!

Among the 54 acts that have already advanced to the live shows is Indianapolis ventriloquist Jack Williams. The 25-year-old got rave reviews from the judges during his audition.

"I love him," AGT judge Howie Mandel said during the performance.

According to "America's Got Talent," Williams has been performing ventriloquism for 13 years, ever since his father passed down his own childhood ventriloquist dummy.

Click here to follow Williams on Instagram, and check out his TikTok here, which has more than 1.2 million followers.

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.

The live shows start Tuesday, Aug. 9 with five weeks of competition leading up to the finale. Each week, two of the 11 acts that perform will advance to the two-night finale on Sept. 13-14. The winner will take home a $1 million prize.

One of the weekly winners will be decided by a viewer vote, the other will be selected by the judges out of the acts that finish second, third and fourth in the viewer vote.

A 55th act will join the automatic qualifiers through the "America's Wildcard" vote Aug. 2 through Aug. 7. Viewers can go to NBC.com or the “AGT” app to rewatch the four performances and vote for their favorite contestants.