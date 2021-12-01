Indianapolis Public Library removes late fine fees

This library has also waived unpaid fees for more than 87,000 accounts.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is getting rid of late fine fees and has waived unpaid fees for more than 87,000 accounts.

The library said materials should still be returned or renewed within 21 days of checkout, but there will be no charge if you're a little late. However, the library will consider an item "lost" if it is overdue for too long, and the borrower will be charged a replacement fee.

Fines are gone - even the old ones. The Indianapolis Public Library is officially late fine free and we’ve waived unpaid late fines for over 87,000 Library accounts! Learn more at https://t.co/UfSgmEbG1K pic.twitter.com/yZqq0q0DzS — Indianapolis Public Library (@indylibrary) January 11, 2021

The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees approved the change in April 2020 so the library would not add any financial hardship for people.

“If you have been hesitant to use the library for fear of getting late fines or because you owed late fines, those concerns should no longer stand in your way. We have so much for our community to enjoy," said Jackie Nytes, CEO for the Indianapolis Public Library.