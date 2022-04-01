Indianapolis Public Library engraves names of celebrated Black authors on its walls

It is the first phase of a project meant to recognize the literary contributions of authors and writers of color.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library engraved the names of 10 celebrated Black authors at the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library.

Previously, the library had engraved the names of 83 renowned writers and thinkers on its walls. The first was in 1917 with new authors added as late as 2007. None of those names were people of color.

“The Name Engraving Project allows IndyPL to use our public spaces to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, starting with the edition of Black authors outside of the CBLC,” said Nichelle M. Hayes, IndyPL’s interim CEO. “By creating a space that celebrates the work of authors from the African Diaspora, we’ll reflect an authentic historical narrative of the world’s literary development.”

The names of the Black authors chosen to be engraved on the library's walls came from suggestions made by patrons of the library.

The library plans to add additional names in years to come.