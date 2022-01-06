Indianapolis man arrested in connection to I-465 shooting

The shooting happened Monday around 3:15 p.m. on I-465, near Crawfordsville Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested in connection to an interstate shooting that happened Monday on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police responded to an alleged road rage incident that led to shots fired Jan. 3 around 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 465, near Crawfordsville Road.

Police found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the victim's pickup truck.

Investigators were able to get two search warrants for a home in Indianapolis and a vehicle parked at that home.

On Wednesday, police searched the house and vehicle and collected evidence believed to be connected to the shooting.

Aarion Mosley, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested following the investigation. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, felon in possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm.