Indy Parks hosting free summer events for kids Fridays, Saturdays

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is hosting free events for kids on Fridays and Saturdays through the summer.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Office of Public Health and Safety, Indy Parks and community partners announced safe summer programming for kids, which are designed to provide safe, meaningful spaces to spend their time.

"From regular leisure at a park, to free pool access, to today’s safe summer announcement, there are countless opportunities for parents and our young people over the coming months," Hogsett said. "This summer, every kid has a place to go and have fun, day or night."

Events geared toward teens ages 13 to 18 will be held Friday nights from June 5 through Aug. 5 at the following locations and times:

Riverside Park: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Garfield Park: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Washington Park: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Activities include "cookies and canvas," photography and videography, and boxing.

Kids ages 9 through 17 can take part in non-traditional sports at Brookside Park each Saturday, June 11 through July 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Highly-trained leaders will teach kids skills in sports, such as aquatics, track and field, and lacrosse. Freewheelin' Bikes will also teach bicycle safety and offer safe bike rides.

"Safe Summer is about giving kids the chance to be kids. We not only want to keep kids out of trouble, but we also want to give them access to people that are mentors," said OPHS Director Lauren Rodriguez. "We want to give them access to new experiences and creative outlets that they may otherwise not have access to."

All safe summer events are free. No registration is required for Friday night events, but registration is encouraged for Saturday night events. Parents can register their kids at Brookside Park Family Center, Indy Parks Customer Service Office at Riverside Park or any of Indy Parks' facilities.

Click here for more information.