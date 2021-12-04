Indianapolis Healthplex closes after some members get legionnaires' disease

The Indianapolis Healthplex temporarily closed pending confirmation that the facility is free of legionella bacteria.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Healthplex closed temporarily on Sunday afternoon after a few members were diagnosed with legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ disease is a "serious type of pneumonia" that is caused by Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

In an email to its members, the Indianapolis Healthplex explained the facility would be closed after a few members were diagnosed with the disease.

"We have learned that a small number of our members have recently been diagnosed with legionnaires’ disease," the email said.

It's unclear when or where the members were infected by legionella bacteria, the email said. However, those affected were "active members of the Indianapolis Healthplex." Because of this, the facility was shut down in an abundance of caution pending confirmation that it is free of legionella bacteria.