City conducts annual count of Indianapolis homeless population

The data helps the city identify disparities and determine where vital resources need to go.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, more than 50 volunteers are going around Indianapolis and counting the number of Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.

It’s part of the annual Point-In-Time Count done by the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP). The census documents sheltered and unsheltered people.

“We do want to understand who is experiencing homelessness, where they are staying and what some of the contributing factors are,” said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, executive director of CHIP.

During the count, volunteers ask a series of questions focused on one night. This year, that night was Jan. 23.

“Individuals are asked, 'Where did you or where are you sleeping on the night of Jan. 23?,'” Haring-Cozzi said.

“It helps us really focus our efforts and allocate money in the best possible way,” said Rusty Carr, the interim director of the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

Last year, the count recorded 1,761 Hoosiers experiencing homelessness, which is down 9% from the year before.

A closer look showed those identifying as Black or African American made up 56% of that population. Also, veteran homelessness dropped 35%, but there was a jump in kids, young families and young adults without homes.

Based on these numbers, the city received $9.4 million in federal funding. A lot of that money went into building more permanent supportive housing. The rest was awarded to local groups fighting homelessness.

“How we really think about our own projects and the funding we receive for our projects and the type of projects we looking to fund with our partners, is really impacted by the data in the Point-In-Time Count,” Carr said.

One of those partners includes Outreach Inc. in Indianapolis.

“We are actually one of the only organizations that specifically targets youth and young adults experiencing homelessness,” said Mary Voigt, the communications manager for Outreach.

Research conducted by the local nonprofit estimated about 7,800 young people between the ages of 14 and 24 experience homelessness in Indianapolis each year. Outreach is not a homeless shelter but provides services to teens and young adults with unstable housing.

“That can really make a difference and really help someone reach their goals that they are looking for,” Voigt said.

The program center is located on East New York Street and provides drop-in services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A second program center is open Tuesday evenings at IMPACT Old Southside. A third location is expected to open in Lawrence this summer.

“A lot of times, youth and young adults come in here and they instantly feel that rush of hope, a sense of community and a sense of family. If we all have that hope that we hold on to it gives us the idea that there could be a better tomorrow. Today may not be as easy but I have that hope to hold on that tomorrow might be a better day,” Voigt said.