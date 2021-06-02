Silver Alert declared for missing Terre Haute woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — State police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Terre Haute woman.
The Terre Haute Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Mary Allen, a 5-foot-3-inch tall, 140-pound Black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 in Terre Haute.
Allen is driving a white 2015 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate 808BE. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Mary Allen or her whereabouts is urged to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or call 911.