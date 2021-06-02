Silver Alert declared for missing Terre Haute woman

Mary Allen, 77, was last seen in Terre Haute around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — State police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Terre Haute woman.

The Terre Haute Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Mary Allen, a 5-foot-3-inch tall, 140-pound Black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 in Terre Haute.

Allen is driving a white 2015 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate 808BE. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.