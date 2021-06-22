x
Silver Alert declared for missing Fountain County teenager

Serenity Lister, 17, was last seen in Attica, Ind. around 11 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Serenity Lister

ATTICA, Ind. — Police in Fountain County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Serenity Lister was last seen in Attica, Ind. at 11 p.m. Monday, June 21. She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch, 130-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.

Lister was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants and no shoes.

Police believe Lister is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information about Serenity Lister or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-5004 or call 911.