Silver Alert declared for missing Fountain County teenager

ATTICA, Ind. — Police in Fountain County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Serenity Lister was last seen in Attica, Ind. at 11 p.m. Monday, June 21. She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch, 130-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.

Lister was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants and no shoes.

Police believe Lister is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.