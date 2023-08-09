Indiana motorhomes roll west for 'Yellowstone' star's charity event

Actor Cole Hauser bought a motorhome from Coachmen in Middlebury and rented 24 others for his "Bourbon & Bonfire" charity event in Montana.

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. — More than two dozen motorhomes left Indiana Wednesday to take center stage at a charity event hosted by a star of the hit streaming series "Yellowstone."

A caravan of 25 motorhomes rolled off the Coachmen lot in Middlebury, heading 1,500 miles west to Montana for the "Bourbon & Bonfire" event, hosted by actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit TV series.

The actor bought one Coachmen Encore motorhome and rented two dozen more for the event on a ranch near the Yellowstone River in Montana. The motorhomes will give guests a place to stay over three weekends at Bourbon & Bonfire, which features barbecue, horseback riding, fishing and live entertainment.

Guests may also have a brush with celebrity at the charity outing.

“We heard some rumblings on some pretty big actors are going to be there,” Coachman’s Mike Kaiser told WNDU. “I heard rumblings of Matthew McConaughey, like I said, we won’t know until we get there.”

"Yellowstone" is in the process of wrapping up its fifth and final season, with the second part of the season scheduled for this fall. The series, which is set on the fictional Yellowstone Ranch owned by the Dutton family in Montana, has been a hit for Paramount, as the top show on cable television.