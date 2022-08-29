Holcomb signs executive order to avoid rising gas prices due to fire at Indiana refinery

The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday that suspends some regulations in an effort to minimize any disruptions at the pump after an Indiana oil refinery caught fire last week.

There was an electrical fire at the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Aug. 24, which caused a partial shutdown at the plant.

The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Leaders fear the fire could affect gas prices and supply.

That's why Holcomb signed an executive order to temporarily suspend regulations regarding vapor pressure requirements on fuel standards. The order also lifts restrictions on hours of service relating to motor carriers and drivers transporting fuels.

Holcomb's office said the temporary suspensions are meant to expedite the refining and transporting of fuel through Indiana.

Similarly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took action over the weekend by declaring an energy emergency in Michigan and lifting laws and regulations to increase the state's fuel supply.

Also, the Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in the four affected states.

All these efforts are to avoid sky-high gas prices or a lack of fuel at the pump.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said Hoosiers are already seeing prices increase.

"We did, within the last hour, see some stations reset to the same price they went up to two weeks ago," said De Haan. "Looks like a lot of stations in Indiana are going up to $3.99."

ALERT: #GasPrices appear to be resetting to $3.99/gal today in #Indiana. This is the same level prices jumped up to a week or two ago. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 29, 2022

BP said it's working toward a phased restart of the refinery, but didn't give a timeline.

However, De Haan said the refinery is likely working around the clock to get it back up and running. He claims that in this environment, BP is losing $1 million an hour with the refinery shut down.