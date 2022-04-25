Police, farmers urge caution when driving near farm equipment

Thousands of Indiana farmers will soon be working their fields, occasionally driving on rural Indiana roads and highways.

INDIANAPOLIS — State police and farmers are reminding drivers to slow down as farm equipment travels on rural Indiana roads during planting season.

Indiana State Police said there are 94,000 farmers in Indiana and many will be driving large equipment on or near roads while they plant their crops for the season.

"Our farmers have an enormous job to do, feeding us and the rest of the world," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the state's secretary of agriculture. "And with that job comes a tremendous responsibility; let’s help our farmers out where we can. When you see large farm equipment traveling our Hoosier roadways slow down and give them space so everyone can get where they are going safely."

Two years ago, three vehicles were involved in crashes with farm equipment in Indiana, which resulted in two deaths.

"In our strong agricultural state, it is critical that Hoosier motorists know the steps to take when approaching farm equipment on the roadways to ensure we all make it home safely to our families," said Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter.

"Moving farm equipment on the roadways is one of the most dangerous parts of my job. It takes time to find a safe space for me to pull over and allow other motorists to pass safely," said Tippecanoe County farmer Brent Bible. "Please be considerate when you drive behind farm equipment, drivers and I have the same goal in mind each time we take a trip on Hoosier roads - to get our work done and make it home safely to our loved ones."

Police shared several safety tips for motorists to keep in mind when approaching large farm equipment: