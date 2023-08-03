Report: Indiana salary just under national average, among the lowest in the Midwest

The lowest median annual salary in the Midwest is Ohio with $50,500.

INDIANAPOLIS — Salaries jumped an average of 7.2% over the past year, according to an employment report released Wednesday.

Indiana was almost right at the national average with a year-over-year salary increase averaging at 7.1% according to the National Employment Report released by the ADP Research Institute.

The report uses payroll data from over 25 million U.S. employees to paint a picture of the labor market. It also uses payroll transactions data to provide a glimpse of the wages and salaries of nearly 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

The report found the median annual salary in Indiana is $55,500. That's just below the national average of $57,600.

How does Indiana stack up against its Midwest neighbors? The report says that Indiana has one of the lowest median annual salaries in the Midwest and one of the lowest year-over-year changes in annual pay.

Here's a list of median annual salaries, from highest to lowest, and the median change in annual pay for each state in the Midwest region, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

North Dakota: $64,200, 8.5% increase

Nebraska: $60,700, 7.2%

Illinois: $59,300, 7.6%

Missouri: $59,200, 7.7%

Wisconsin: $58,400, 7.7%

Michigan: $58,300, 7.7%

Kansas: $56,700, 6.7%

Iowa: $55,800, 7%

Indiana: $55,500, 7.1%

Minnesota: $54,700, 6.9%

South Dakota: $51,600, 8.4%

Ohio: $50,500, 7.2%

Although the BLS doesn't define Kentucky as a Midwestern state, they are our neighbor. So, it's worth noting the report says Kentucky has a median annual salary of $53,400 and pay increased by 8% since last year.

ADP also released private payroll reports that showed 242,000 jobs were added in February to the U.S. economy.

Job gains continue to be solid across the U.S., with new jobs in the green for all U.S. regions except for the Midwest.

The West North Central region of the Midwest (which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri) has a boost of 23,000 jobs in February. However, the eastern portion of the Midwest (which includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio) saw jobs decrease by 35,000.

Together, the Midwest region saw a combined total loss of 12,000 jobs.