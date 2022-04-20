The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the man, Harold Wilson, had been found just west of the intersection of State Road 256 and State Road 39.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police said they found a man dead partially in the creek Wednesday night.

The man, 89-year-old Harold Wilson, had a Silver Alert called for him Tuesday morning. He originally went missing from Seymour, Indiana according to police.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spokesperson Jim Schreck said a group of fishermen found his red Chevy Silverado while walking toward the creek. They later found Wilson partially in the water, west of the intersection of State Road 256 and State Road 39.

Schreck said the family has been notified, and they don't suspect foul play.

The DNR is in charge of the case. The ISP Dive Team and Crime Scene Investigators are helping according to the police.

