The 'Bob Ross Experience' in Muncie lets you walk into the world of happy little clouds

A historic home in Muncie is refurbished into an exact replica of the area where Ross filmed many episodes of "The Joy of Painting."

MUNCIE, Ind. — A new exhibit in Muncie is connecting visitors to a man who taught us 'happy little accidents' are part of the joy of painting -- and of life.

The "Bob Ross Experience" at Minnetrista is an interactive museum in the very space the beloved PBS painter taped episodes of his popular television show.

And the timing of its opening, when our world faces so many struggles, couldn't be more perfect.

What we all really need right now may just be the calming voice, positive encouragement and joyful creativity that came into our homes from an unassuming tv studio in Muncie: the happy little clouds and happy little accidents of Bob Ross.

"It was peaceful and it was affirming and it was hopeful," said Jim Needham, retired general manager of WIPB-TV.

"It really teaches you that you can do anything," added David Tieman, Bob Ross fan.

"The sound of Bob, the original easel, even the lighting kind of like takes you straight back there," explained George Buss, vice president of visitor experience at Minnetrista.

Fans can walk right into his world, with this permanent, interactive exhibit in Muncie.

The historic home, with studio space inside, is refurbished into an exact replica of the area where Ross filmed most of the episodes of "The Joy of Painting."

"This was the studio right here. You're in it right now," Buss said. "We have his easel. We have some of his paints. We have brushes. We have original paintings. When you walk in through that door, you really are walking into that space that would have looked the same as when Bob walked into it, down to the carpet!"

That carpet? A thick, retro orange-red pile that sets off quite a display of memorabilia.

In addition to Ross' tools of the trade, the museum also has personal artifacts: the Vicks Vapo-Rub Ross used to clear his sinuses before taping, his hair pick, keys, Marlboro Red cigarettes and post-show iced tea.

"This is one of my favorites," Buss pointed out. "We have a stack of replica fan mail. At one point, they would get 30,000. 30,000 letters a year!"

Another realistic part of the exhibit: an 80's-designed living room. You can sit and watch "The Joy of Painting" on a tube tv, just like so many of us did for years.

"It really is very similar to what it was," Needham said, taking in the exhibit.

Needham was the station's general manager when Ross came to Muncie in 1982. Ross was traveling the country doing painting workshops, trying to get a program started, when he found a home in Indiana.

"We got instead of ten or 15 people, 75 signed up for the workshop," Needham explained. "They said if you get 25 stations sign up and air this program, we'll have you do a second series. We got 30 stations. The third time we got 100 and it just took off like a rocket."

Needham also shared what it was like to be part of the iconic show, on a personal level.

"When we'd finish taping, he'd sit on the front steps and drink iced tea and tell stories. It was just a great place for him to be," Needham said.

"It was a very small environment, but one that gave him an opportunity to be who Bob was and who Bob was, was very attractive not only to the people who watched, but to all of us."

Tieman, from Fishers, is a huge fan.

"Oh, I love it. It's amazing and if you're a fan, you have to come here," he said.

Tieman visited the exhibit wearing a Bob Ross Christmas t-shirt, carrying a notebook filled with every Bob Ross painting, logged and listed, including the ones Tieman's tried to paint himself at home.

"I have two seasons per page. It's 31 seasons and 13 per season," Tieman said, flipping through the hand-scrawled list. "I've done like all of Season 1 and 2. They're not as good as him, but I work...I'm working really hard at getting them better."

For an added thrill, on certain days at the museum, visitors can even create a canvas themselves, with certified Bob Ross instructors leading master classes.

Maria Dull attended a class in December.

"I've known about him my entire life," Dull said. "My parents used to actually watch him and paint when they were dating. Being able to replicate one of his, is very cool."

Just like the show, students learn fearless creativity.

They're taught no matter how bad things look in those first brushstrokes, it'll all turn out ok.

"At first, it's absolute panic. Knowing that you have to commit? But I learned to stay positive," Dull said. "I am a perfectionist and you know, all these things are meant to be where they are when you put them on the canvas."

The museum has expansion plans for the upcoming year.

Their mission is to make sure Bob Ross' legacy for painting lives on.

But perhaps more importantly, his legacy for enjoying life is inspiring people, too.

"And in these times in particular, we all want to be at peace and want to be doing something positive," Needham said, "and in the midst of a time when we're not sure what is positive or what we can do, Bob says we can do it. And we know he's right."