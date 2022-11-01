Bill eliminating gun permits passes Indiana House

The bill would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the gun permit bill.

House Bill 1077, which will allow gun owners to carry without a permit, passed the Indiana House Tuesday. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks.

"This right is a God-given natural right, not one given by the government. The government should not be your plan for self-defense. It's your responsibility to protect yourself, your families, your loved ones as well as your neighbors," said Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush.

Opponents say there should be a vetting process.

"We will have people walking on our street never vetted by law enforcement, never receiving a background check with loaded firearms around our children," said Jennifer Haan with Moms Demand Action in Indiana.

A similar bill failed last year in the Senate, where GOP leaders pointed to opposition from police organizations.