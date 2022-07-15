Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

The letter said the attorney general made false and defamatory statements against Dr. Caitlin Bernard in a television interview.

INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard sent a cease-and-desist order to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Friday.

The cease and desist order sent by the law firm of DeLaney & DeLaney stated, “Please cease and desist from making false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession, which constitute defamation per se. Moreover, to the extent that any statement you make exceeds the general scope of your authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, such a statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim.”

Rokita said Bernard may have not followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations when she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim.

Bernard responded to the attorney general's comments with a tweet Wednesday evening.

"My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it," she wrote.

The cease and desist said Rokita made false and defamatory statements on the Fox News program "Jesse Watters Primetime" on July 13, 2022 that cast Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.

"We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failure to report,” Rokita said on the show. “So, we're gathering the information, we're gathering the evidence as we speak and we're going to fight this to the end.”

In a statement shared with 13News Friday morning, IU Health said an investigation found that Bernard was "in compliance with privacy laws."