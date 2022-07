Netflix isn't giving away the exact location of the field, only saying it is "Somewhere in Indiana."

INDIANAPOLIS — An artist has turned an Indiana field into a tribute to the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things."

The show shared drone video of the artwork on YouTube this week. It was created by Stan Herd, who said it took him and his son about 10 days to complete.

The artwork features Season 4 character Eddie Munson, who quickly became a fan favorite on the show.