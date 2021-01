The Indiana BMV said branches will be closed from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. so employees can take part in planned programming.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is closing all branches in the state for two hours on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Indiana BMV said branches will be closed from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. so employees can take part in planned programing intended to foster a diverse, highly skilled and professional workforce.

Branches will reopen Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m.