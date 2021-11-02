Indiana town turning to crowdfunding to replace its only police car

The department's GoFundMe has been going on for about a month and has raised $70.

CARTHAGE, Ind. — A small Indiana police department has big hopes about the public coming through for them. One of the officers at the Carthage Police Department talked with 13News about their fundraiser to help replace one of their most useful crime-fighting tools.

Officer Chris Brooks wants his police chief and fellow officers to be able to protect and serve their community without the hurdle of transportation at the Carthage Police Department. They are now dealing with issues for their only running squad car.

"It's not in the greatest shape. It has several mechanical issues wrong with it. It is just time to replace it," Brooks said about the 2013 Crown Vic.

Now the small-town police department wants the public's help in a big way. They have had some success with fundraisers in the past. For example, people donated money to help them buy tasers. Their need to be mobile in marked squad cars to keep people safe.

"Criminals drive cars, having a vehicle is one of the most important tools an officer has," Brooks said. "I think we need to at least have a vehicle that is dependable."

Brooks hopes people will open their hearts and more importantly their wallets. He Brooks also serves as a Carthage Police Department administrator. He's helping oversee this GoFundMe which would help them buy a police car.

"I started but it really has not been successful," Brooks said. "I think in about three to four weeks, I have only raised about $70."

Still, Brooks remains encouraged, especially after seeing GoFundMe accounts like the one for Tessica Brown. She is getting help after using gorilla glue on her hair weave.

"I looked that up and she raised a little over $20,000 in just a few days," Brooks said.

The Tahoe SUV once driven by Police Chief Dan Baker was destroyed in a head-on crash. The Chief was OK, and the other driver was at fault.

"When I got the call about the crash, I was expecting the worse news," Brooks said. "All he got was a few broken ribs out of the deal because that car was completely totaled."

Although the population of Carthage is just 887, their small police force handles their fair share of crime.

"We have some of the same issues as bigger cities," Brooks said. "There's been burglaries in that town, domestic calls, you name it, a lot of traffic enforcement."

Anyone wanting to donate to the Carthage Police Department GoFundMe campaign can click here.