Indiana Task Force 1 responds to New Orleans where many are stranded, without power

NEW ORLEANS — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 were ordered to move toward New Orleans to help with search and rescue efforts after one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland pushed through on Sunday and early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.

Forty-five members of Task Force 1 were deployed to Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 27, to act as an urban search and rescue team. When they arrived, they helped local civilians and braced for impact.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 150 mph.

The hurricane swept through the Gulf Coast, breaking nearly two dozen barges loose from their mooring and leaving them to drift on the Mississippi River.

Hurricane-force winds, storm surge and heavy rain ripped off roofs, including a local hospital's, pulled down trees and powerlines, and caused "catastrophic" flooding, according to FEMA.

#Ida caused catastrophic flooding in different communities. If your area is being affected:



⚠️NEVER walk or drive through floodwaters.



Remember: 6 inches of moving water can knock you down & 1 ft of moving water can sweep your car away.



More information on the video below 👇 pic.twitter.com/NfmeSHiv3T — FEMA (@fema) August 30, 2021

More than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power Sunday night.

By Monday morning, IN-TF1 had been called to help.

The team received orders to move toward New Orleans. Due to widespread power outages and infrastructure damage, communication was intermittent on Monday morning. But, IN-TF1 said the team is healthy and ready to carry out any mission it receives.

The team has received orders this morning to move toward New Orleans. Communication is intermittent due to infrastructure damage but the team is healthy and ready to carry out any mission received. @fema @FEMARegion6 @LAFIREMARSHAL #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/6FJyWu28Zg — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) August 30, 2021

Of the 45 members who were deployed, 20 are from the Indianapolis Fire Department. One is from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 10 are civilians and the remaining represent other local fire departments.

Indiana Task Force 1 was most recently deployed to Florida to help with the Surfside condo collapse search, rescue and recovery efforts.

The team spent 16 days searching the rubble.