Future of abortion care uncertain as Indiana Supreme Court hearings loom, new legislation filed

The justices will hear arguments on Indiana's near-total abortion ban.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — In less than 24 hours, the state Supreme Court hears arguments on Indiana's near-total abortion ban.

Lawmakers approved the ban during last summer's special session. Lawsuits were filed soon after, arguing it violated the rights under the Indiana constitution.

The ongoing legal fight has created a sense of uncertainty for pregnant people in Indiana and for abortion care providers.

Dr. Katie McHugh said these past few months have been stressful.

"It’s a relief for patients to be able to access the care that they need and deserve. It’s also stressful because of the layoffs that happened, the uncertainty that patients feel. People are still unsure of what is legal, what is allowable,” McHugh said.

First, a near-total ban on abortion shut down clinics statewide. Soon after, an injunction allowed abortion care to resume while waiting for legal challenges to resolve.

"It's very confusing," McHugh said. "What we're seeing in the clinics are that people come in and are just hoping for the best. They're hoping they can get the care that they need, the care that they're asking for."

In the months since the injunction, she said there's been high demand from women seeking care and not just here in Indiana.

"We still are seeing many patients from Kentucky and from other southern states because they still have bans in place. Just in the last few weeks, I have seen patients from Texas, Louisiana and Alabama as well as Kentucky and many other states," said McHugh.

It's been roughly a half-year since lawmakers passed the near-all-out ban on abortion, creating exceptions only in some cases of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Soon after it was signed into law, Planned Parenthood and other groups filed separate lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

Thursday morning, the Indiana Supreme Court will hear the first arguments on the law's future.

"We are hoping for the best outcome for our patients," McHugh said. "I really am hopeful that these lawsuits will succeed in restoring normal abortion care. Legal, safe, accessible, compassionate abortion care."

As the future of that law is decided by the courts, Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-District 40, is keeping abortion care front and center at the statehouse. Yoder has proposed Senate Bill 311 that would repeal the state's near all-out ban, restoring Indiana's abortion care laws to where they were last year.

"Indiana was one of the most restrictive states prior to restricting it almost entirely this past summer, and what we heard from Hoosiers is access to abortion care should be legal. It should be safe," Yoder said.

Yoder's bill would allow licensed abortion clinics to once again provide abortion care. It would also allow pregnant people to seek abortion care until 20 weeks or until the fetus is viable. It's a return to the previously restrictive abortion care laws for Indiana, Yoder said, while ensuring that women can continue to access the healthcare they need.

"But it is critical not only to repeal SB1, but also to provide all Hoosiers with full access to reproductive healthcare and for those decisions to be left up to Hoosiers and Hoosiers alone, not those who they elected to serve them," Yoder said.

But after a deeply divisive special session and the Republican supermajority controlling both House and Senate, she's not hopeful lawmakers will be willing to take up the matter again.

"Absolutely neither chamber wants to revisit this because I think it's a stain on Indiana's history," Yoder said. "So whether or not my bill is able to receive a hearing, it's going to be difficult."