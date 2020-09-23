INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and health leaders announced Wednesday that the state will move into Stage 5 of the reopening plan in response to COVID-19.
The governor said the 7-day positivity rate is hovering around 4 percent , which is a great improvement. The state is also testing around 15,000 per day.
Stage 5 will begin Saturday, Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.
Changes taking place in Stage 5 include:
- The continuation of the state's mask mandate.
- Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events with more than 500 people will need to submit a written plan to the local health department.
- Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained. A bar section must have people seated.
- Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated and social distancing is required.
- Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity.
- Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen, according to FSSA guidance.
- Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, and workout facilities may resume normal operations.
- Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.