x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Indiana moves into Stage 5 of reopening

Stage 5 will begin Saturday, Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and health leaders announced Wednesday that the state will move into Stage 5 of the reopening plan in response to COVID-19.

The governor said the 7-day positivity rate is hovering around 4 percent , which is a great improvement. The state is also testing around 15,000 per day.

Stage 5 will begin Saturday, Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.

Changes taking place in Stage 5 include:

  • The continuation of the state's mask mandate. 
  • Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events with more than 500 people will need to submit a written plan to the local health department.
  • Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained. A bar section must have people seated.
  • Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated and social distancing is required.
  • Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity.
  • Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen, according to FSSA guidance.
  • Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, and workout facilities may resume normal operations.
  • Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Related Articles