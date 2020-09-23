Stage 5 will begin Saturday, Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and health leaders announced Wednesday that the state will move into Stage 5 of the reopening plan in response to COVID-19.

The governor said the 7-day positivity rate is hovering around 4 percent , which is a great improvement. The state is also testing around 15,000 per day.

Changes taking place in Stage 5 include: