Indiana legislators pass bill to curb governor's emergency powers

Indiana is one of many states to have introduced bills meant to curb the governor's powers during emergencies.
Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators have passed a controversial bill that gives them more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the governor. 

The bill passed in both the House and the Senate. Now, it's headed to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's desk to get his signature, which seems unlikely. 

“I cannot skirt my duty and do something that I believe is unconstitutional,” Holcomb said when asked about the bill during a press conference last week. “So yes, I can answer your question with four letters, and it’s V-E-T-O.”

Holcomb has faced criticism from some conservatives over coronavirus restrictions he’s imposed by executive order over the past year. 

Republican legislative leaders praise the governor’s actions during the pandemic but say the bill is meant to allow the input of lawmakers during extended emergency situations.

Lawmakers in more than half the states have filed bills this year to limit gubernatorial powers during the pandemic and other emergencies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.  