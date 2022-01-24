Indiana allowing sports betting on 7 Winter Olympic events

If you're planning to place a bet, keep in mind that many Olympic events will have happened well before they make it on air in the United States.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana gamblers will be able to put some wagers down on events during the upcoming Winter Olympics.

The state's gaming commission this past week authorized Indiana casinos and mobile sports wagering operators to offer betting lines on seven Winter Olympic events. Those are alpine skiing, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, ice hockey, short-track speed skating and speed skating.

Hoosiers ages 21 and up hoping to win their own bit of gold during the Olympics can place a wager online with any licensed Indiana sports wagering operator, this includes DraftKings and FanDuel.

Wagers can also be placed by visiting one of Indiana's casinos in person.

Sports wagering operators aren't required to accept bets on all the events.

If you're planning to place a bet, keep in mind that many of the sports will have happened well before they make it on air in the United States.