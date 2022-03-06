IMPD, Crown Hill neighbors concerned over drag racing on 38th Street

The stretch from Meridian to Michigan streets in particular has been a serious issue since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors in Indianapolis are worried about drag racing taking place along 38th Street. Drivers are seen going at least 70 miles an hour, and in some cases, losing control.

"It's prevalent, it's always there," said Crown Hill Neighborhood Association President Danita Hoskin.

Hoskin's family has lived in this neighborhood for 70 years.

"I love my community, and we want to make sure people feel safe when they come through here," she said.

IMPD and councilmembers are well aware of the reckless driving around the city.

The stretch from Meridian to Michigan streets in particular has been a serious issue since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Councilmembers said drag racing is often taking place overnight on weekends but is also now happening during the afternoon.

"I can't really speak to the time because it seems like it's all the time," Hoskin said. "We have children, seniors who need to cross, essentially seven lanes of traffic, and they deserve to."

Some cars have driven into the median and its giant concrete planters. Others have driven into the wall of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Council member John Barth rode along with IMPD last summer when more patrols, made possible by a federal grant, proved successful.

"The challenge is that kind of enforcement helps in the moment and a period of time after that, but people forget quickly," Barth said. "So, as soon as the warm weather started again, we started to see the reckless driving coming back. So, it's already escalating, so we need to start taking action again."

However, that federal grant to pay officers overtime to patrol expired.

"When we don't have that grant, officers have to address those concerns in between taking 911 calls," said IMPD Officer Samone Burris. "We hope to get more funding so that we can continue those efforts. That's the only way we can focus on it for a specific allotted amount of time."

IMPD said it will take everyone to slow down to create a safer neighborhood for residents like Hoskin.

"38th Street is a magnificent corridor to our community, but we want to make sure it's a safe corridor," said Hoskin. "Not just our community, but the people driving through our community as well."