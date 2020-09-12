IFD issues warning after woman seen riding on back of fire truck

The crew was completely unaware that the woman was on the back of the engine so they stopped and kindly asked her to vacate.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is putting out a stern warning on social media after a woman was found hitching a ride on the back of one of their fire engines.

IFD says that while the fire engine was stopped at a light, the crew was alerted by another driver that a woman jumped on the back of their truck and was using it for her own personal transportation.

The crew was completely unaware that the woman was on the back of the engine so they stopped and kindly asked her to vacate. IFD officials say the woman was "less than kind with her remarks."

