House approves bill to cap price of insulin at $35

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill to cap the price of insulin at $35 is moving on to the Senate.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act would cap the price of insulin at $35 - or 25% of an insurance company's negotiated price, whichever is lower.

Twenty states have approved an insulin cap price bill and signed it into law. Indiana isn't one of those states.

Kathy Sego and her son, Hunter, are just one family hoping for change.

Hunter, now 25, was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 7 years old.

"When we first bought insulin, it was $95 to $110 at the beginning," said Kathy.

They've seen costs increase 400% over the years.

"When Hunter was in college, we were paying $482 a vial of insulin. Hunter was a college athlete, so he took four vials, because he had to keep up with his meals," said Kathy.

She said the family had to make some tough decisions.

According to the American Diabetes Association, one in four Americans with diabetes reported rationing their insulin to pay for other essentials like rent, utilities, daycare and food.

"Turning off our electricity, letting bills go to pay for life-saving insulin," said Kathy. "Insulin is not a luxury. It is what sustains my son."

Hunter is working on a master's degree in biomedical science at Marian University.

"I'm just so appreciative and grateful to have had the parents that were willing to sacrifice and willing to do everything they could to help afford my insulin so I could be healthy," said Hunter.

He worries about others who need insulin but cannot afford it.

"Imagine the people working minimum wage jobs. How can you live, how can you survive when you can't afford a life-sustaining drug that you need. I think that's what legislators need to take into consideration," Hunter said.

The Senate would need bipartisan support to pass the bill when it comes up in the next few weeks.