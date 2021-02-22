‘I was prepared to tell them goodbye’: Hoosier onboard Denver flight where engine exploded

United Airlines is removing 24 of its Boeing 777 airplanes from service, after an engine exploded mid-flight over Colorado.

DENVER — United Airlines is removing 24 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service out of an abundance of caution, after an engine exploded mid-flight over Colorado Saturday, scattering debris over Denver neighborhoods.

Onboard that flight were 231 passengers, including a young man from Indiana.

U.S. Army Sergeant Demetrius Smith was on his way back to Hawaii after celebrating his 30th birthday with family and friends in Indiana.

“I was slightly dozing off as we were reaching 10,000 feet, and then to hear that loud boom and to look over to the right and see flames engulfing the engine, that was the scariest part,” Smith said.

Not knowing what was going to happen, Smith prepared a text to send to his family.

"The text message was to basically tell my friends and my family the situation that was happening and that I loved them. I wanted to let them know that this was the last time that they would hear from me. I was prepared to tell them goodbye," Smith said.

Smith said the pilot and crew kept everyone calm until they could land safety.

All the passengers were rebooked on a new flight to Honolulu.

“Military does teach me a lot, especially overcoming adversities so with that and my faith I knew everything would be okay,” Smith said.