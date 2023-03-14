Honda moving Accord production from Ohio to Indiana

The move comes as the automaker transitions toward a future of manufacturing electric vehicles.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda made a major announcement for Indiana on Tuesday - it's moving production of the Honda Accord to the Hoosier state in 2025.

The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio, where Honda began auto production in America in 1982, will be Honda’s first auto plant in the U.S. to transition to making EVs.

It has long been the plant to manufacture the Accord. However, to make room for EV production to begin, Honda will be moving Accord production to the Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) in Greensburg.

Honda said this will maintain production volume of an important core model for Honda customers, while enabling MAP to transition to EV production.

MAP will start preparing for EV productions as early as Jan. 2024.

The automaker also announced shifts at several of its other U.S. plants including the Anna, Ohio, Engine Plant.