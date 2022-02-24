Ex-MPD officers guilty on all counts in federal civil rights trial

The jury has found the three ex-MPD officers guilty on all counts.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The jury has reached its verdict in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of denying George Floyd his civil rights on the day of his murder.

After just under three days of deliberation, the jury found:

- Thomas Lane

Deliberate indifference

GUILTY

- J Alexander Kueng

Deliberate indifference

GUILTY

Failure to intervene

GUILTY

- Tou Thao

Deliberate indifference

GUILTY

Failure to intervene

GUILTY

There are two counts in the indictment.. "count 2" is Failing to Intervene and "count 3" is Failing to render medical aid.



Thao and Kueng are charged with count 2 and all three are charged with count 3.



Count 1 was Chauvin's count which he pleaded guilty to. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 24, 2022

Judge Paul Magnuson gave the jury, made up of 12 people from nine different Minnesota counties, its instructions Wednesday morning before handing off the case for deliberation. The jury in this case was not sequestered.

The three officers all entered pleas of not guilty in a pre-trial hearing in September 2021.

Attorneys for the former officers relied heavily on the notion that prosecutors would need to prove the defendants acted with a bad purpose or motive in order to "willfully" deprive Floyd of his rights -- legal language the jury had to consider.

The prosecution's case ultimately tried to convey that the defendants knew the law, but decided not to follow it.

Derek Chauvin, the former MPD officer convicted of Floyd's May 25, 2020 murder, was also charged with failing to render Floyd medical aid, in addition to violating his right to be "free from unreasonable seizure and force by police."

In December 2021, Chauvin waived his right to a trial by pleading guilty to one count of violating Floyd's rights -- in addition to a guilty plea in a separate incident involving a neck restraint used on a teenager in 2017 -- in exchange for other charges connected to those cases to be dismissed.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in April 2021, over a year after the world watched him kneel on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, causing his death.

He was sentenced two months later to 22.5 years in state prison.

For the federal charges, Chauvin faces up to 25 years to serve concurrently with his state prison sentence.