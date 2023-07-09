Franklin baseball star chosen No. 3 in 2023 MLB Draft

He was also named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year just last month.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The dreams of becoming a baseball star just became reality for a recent graduate of Franklin Community High School.

Max Clark, 18, was chosen as the number 3 pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select OF Max Clark. pic.twitter.com/DcNQVGvtTe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 9, 2023

The center fielder was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year just last month.

In his senior year of high school ball, Clark batted .646 with six home runs, had 33 runs batted in and 45 runs scored. Besides an .808 on-base percentage and a 1.215 slugging percentage, he also stole 35 bases and committed just two errors in the entire season.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pound Clark previously signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Vanderbilt University.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick, with teammate Dylan Crews going No. 2 to the Washington Nationals.

Skenes went 12-3 with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings in helping lead the Tigers to the College World Series championship. The pick was announced by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., the top pick of the 1987 draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Skenes was the first college pitcher selected No. 1 overall since Casey Mize by Detroit in 2018.

“He had an incredibly special season at LSU. He obviously took another step forward this spring,” Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington said. “It’s a really special combination of pitches and just as much about the mix and command than any one pitch.”

For the second time in three years, the Pirates held the top overall selection after picking catcher Henry Davis at the top of the 2021 draft. Davis made his major league debut last month for Pittsburgh.

Skenes’ slot value is expected to be about $9.7 million. Cherington said the hope is an agreement can come quickly and Skenes could pitch somewhere in the Pirates organization in 2023.

“It will have been a little while since he last pitched in the World Series and we want to be sure that whatever that schedule and progression looks (like) makes sense for him,” Cherington said.

It seemed to be a debate between Skenes and Crews for the top pick. It didn't take long for Crews to come off the board after hitting .426 with 18 home runs while playing center field for the Tigers. Crews had a 26-game hitting streak as part of his standout season for the Tigers and finished his career at LSU by reaching base in each of his final 75 college games.

Crews is the first college position player taken by Washington with its first pick since Anthony Rendon in 2011.

“A guy we’ve watched since he was in high school,” Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said. “He’s the type of guy that we want here in Washington. He’s a terrific person. He’s got great character. He’s very competitive and he’s a winner.”

Skenes and Crews are the first teammates to go 1-2 in draft history.

Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford went No. 4 to Texas, and high school outfielder Walker Jenkins, from Oak Island, North Carolina, went fifth to Minnesota.

Oakland took college shortstop Jacob Wilson, the son of former major league shortstop Jack Wilson, from Grand Canyon at No. 6.

Wake Forest right-hander Rhett Lowder went No. 7 to Cincinnati, Kansas City selected high school catcher Blake Mitchell, from Sinton, Texas, at No. 8, and Colorado picked Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander.