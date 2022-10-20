George W. Bush coming to Purdue for Mitch Daniels' final lecture series event

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 7.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former U.S. President George W. Bush will be in West Lafayette for Purdue University President Mitch Daniels' final lecture series event.

"A Conversation with George W. Bush" is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Elliott Hall of Music on Purdue's campus.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 with a limit of two tickets per person. The tickets will be electronic only and will not be transferable.

"We've made efforts during these past 10 years to continually enrich the level and quality of intellectual conversations here at Purdue, and we are grateful to the nearly 40 Presidential Lecture Series guests of many viewpoints and perspectives who have joined us," Daniels said. Before his tenure at Purdue, Daniels served in the Bush White House as the administration's first budget director, then left that post to run for Indiana governor, where he successfully won two terms. "It would be hard to top the honor of ending this series with the former president of the United States."

Former first lady Laura Bush and twin daughters, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, spoke at Purdue in October 2018 at campus events to celebrate the university's 150th anniversary.

Daniels is stepping down as Purdue's president at the end of 2022 after serving in the role since January 2013.

In June, the Purdue Board of Trustees announced its unanimous election of Dr. Mung Chiang as the university's next president.

Chiang, the current John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Purdue, will take over as president Jan. 1, 2023.

"It is the highest and most humbling honor to be selected by the Board of Trustees as the next president of Purdue University: the unique and most remarkable land-grant university in the land of the free," Chiang said in a statement. "Throughout the past 153 years, and spanning from the Wabash River to the moon, generations of Boilermakers contributed to our state, to our country, and to humanity in immeasurable ways. There is no other place like Purdue."