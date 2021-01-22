Former mayor Ballard retiring to South Carolina

Greg Ballard ran for Indianapolis mayor in 2007 on a bare bones budget, upsetting two-term Democratic incumbent Bart Peterson.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is headed south for retirement.

Ballard told 13News he and his wife, Winnie, are moving from Carmel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. next week, where they have had a place since 1991.

Ballard, a Republican and political novice, ran for mayor in 2007 on a bare bones budget, upsetting two-term Democratic incumbent Bart Peterson. Ballard was reelected four years later, beating Democratic challenger Melina Kennedy.

After finishing his second term, Ballard became a visiting fellow for the Institute for Civic Leadership and Mayoral Archives at the University of Indianapolis, an affiliation he said would continue after he moves.

The move to South Carolina is the former mayor's second in less than two years. Ballard said he and Winnie sold their house in Saddlebrook on the city's west side and bought a condo in Carmel more than a year ago.