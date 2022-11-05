Fishers father develops social network for youth sports

A new app developed by a Fishers dad focuses on connecting athletes with coaches, teams or tryouts.

FISHERS, Ind. — Ahead of the summer, a new app developed by a Fishers dad focuses on connecting athletes with coaches, teams or tryouts.

Scott Selm was tired of spending hours trying to get organized with his kids' sports and doing research to get them on the correct team. So, he developed an app – Kite Sportz – which launched May 1.

It's a social network that brings players, coaches and parents together. Everyone has their own profile, essentially a resume. The app allows you to search for players, coaches, camps and substitute teams that are the right fit.

"What we're trying to do is allow you to gather all the information to help you make an informed decision," Selm said. "The nice thing is it's a very good match-making tool. Once you define the specific criteria you're looking for, whether it be a team, a level, a location, we provide that information to you, and then, that's where the background-linked profile comes into play. Then, hen you can pull up that player, coach, and then, you can do some additional due diligence to help you make that informed decision."

Having played ball through college himself and with daughters now, Selm knows about the need firsthand.

"She was really embracing this sport and wanting to find the right fit for her, and we struggled," Selm said. "The world we live in where there's so much information available at our fingertips, it's not in this industry."

Right now, the social network is tailored to kids around 9 years old through college.

The focus is currently on travel baseball and softball.

Selm plans to soon add a video highlight feature that can be embedded into a profile.

The app has already made its way to California, Florida and through the Midwest, including athletes at Marion University.