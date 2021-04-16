EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Federal agents search Indianapolis home of FedEx mass shooting suspect

The home is located in a neighborhood on the far east side of Indianapolis, near 10th Street and I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News has exclusive video as federal agents searched the Indianapolis home of the suspect in the FedEx facility mass shooting.

13News could see federal agents and police removing evidence from 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole's home. Law enforcement sources confirm to 13 Investigates that they had served a search warrant at the house in connection with the shooting that took place Thursday night at the FedEx facility.

13News video shows investigators carrying out a large box and computer equipment to an ATF van.

Neighbors said more than 30 law enforcement vehicles arrived on their street early Friday morning, just a few hours after the shooting. They stayed at the home until shortly after 9 a.m.

Jimmy Clark, who lives in the neighborhood, said he has never seen such a large law enforcement presence in the 18 years he has lived there.

"Went to walk my dog this morning and they were everywhere. Never seen anything like this. It's sad to see something like this so close," he said.

"It just shows you never know who's across the street and who is living in your neighborhood," said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.