FBI director visits Anderson University students, staff

ANDERSON, Ind. — FBI Director Christopher Wray stopped by Anderson University Wednesday.

Wray met with a small group of students majoring in national security, according to AU's Zach Wadley.

He also spoke with the university's president, John Pistole, who spent more than 20 years with the FBI.

During a fireside chat, Pistole along with students spoke with Wray about current events and how the agency is handling them, including the Jan. 6 attack, terrorism issues, the Chinese government and cyberthreats.

Wray will be in Indianapolis on Thursday. 13News will be there to speak with him about issues impacting Hoosiers.

In explaining the variety of threats China poses, Wray noted that the parent company of TikTok has well-documented links to the Chinese government, which has created concern among members of Congress amid decaying U.S.-Chinese relations. https://t.co/jHAXqG0s7C — heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) March 30, 2023