Fans brave cold temperatures to see free concerts ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! may have planned on opening the gates for concert fans on time on Saturday night, but mother nature had different plans. Cold temperatures mixed with rain made for an icy situation.

"[I'm] very worried about slipping, terrified," said fan Bridgette Joyce.

Crews worked quickly to salt the concert area, while some fans waited impatiently to get in. Zuri Cassell was one of those fans. He waited in line starting at 1 p.m.

"I think this weather represents how everyone is feeling, I think," said Cassell.

Another fan agreed with him.

"That wait was horrible. Why would y'all do that?," said fan Miceal.

But once the gates were open all bets were off, and most was forgiven.

Despite the weather, fans did not let it get in the way of them having a good time.

"I got my gloves on. I got my, hood and hat. She's got a poncho, lets go!," said Tamia.

"All the COVID stuff, it's nice to just get out and be with all our friends. It's a great time," said Cole Robertson.

And for Samuel Schmucker and his son Simon, it was a chance to make memories and be a part of one of Indy's biggest nights.

"It puts Indianapolis on the map. It lets them know that even though we are in a cold climate we can still hold something like this and bring people from all over the country," said Schmucker.